With 35.35% Distance From Low, Could iBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBIO) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, iBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBIO) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.99 trading at $0.15 or 17.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.33M. That closing price of IBIO’s stock is at a discount of -595.96% from its 52-week high price of $6.89 and is indicating a premium of 35.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For iBio Inc (IBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

iBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBIO) trade information

iBio Inc’s shares saw a change of -59.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.62% in past 5-day. iBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBIO) showed a performance of 1.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.66 million shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3.6. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -263.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -263.64% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 57.55% during past 5 years.

iBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.78% institutions for iBio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 138.4 shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 54.73 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $54085.0 in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.