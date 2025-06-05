With 25.33% From The Low, Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) saw 54.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.54 trading at -$0.02 or -0.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.73B. That closing price of CLF’s stock is at a discount of -125.46% from its 52-week high price of $17.00 and is indicating a premium of 25.33% from its 52-week low price of $5.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 53.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 27.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.87. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.94% in past 5-day. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) showed a performance of -13.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 67.32 million shares which calculate 3.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 11. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -45.89% for stock’s current value.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.68% institutions for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at CLF for having 51.42 million shares of worth $791.31 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.8704 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 46.89 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.914 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $721.69 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 15.67 shares of worth $118.17 million or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.66 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $118.1 million in the company or a holder of 3.17% of company’s stock.