With 24.03% From The Low, Is Geron Corp (NASDAQ:GERN) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Geron Corp (NASDAQ:GERN) saw 8.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.54 trading at -$0.03 or -1.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $980.85M. That closing price of GERN’s stock is at a discount of -246.75% from its 52-week high price of $5.34 and is indicating a premium of 24.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Geron Corp (GERN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.78. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.03 in the current quarter.

Geron Corp (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Geron Corp’s shares saw a change of -56.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.21% in past 5-day. Geron Corp (NASDAQ:GERN) showed a performance of 8.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 67.19 million shares which calculate 6.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 4. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -159.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -159.74% for stock’s current value.

Geron Corp (GERN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 158.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 46.85M for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 52.35M in the next quarter. Company posted 882k and 28.27M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.60% during past 5 years.

Geron Corp (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.20% institutions for Geron Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at GERN for having 46.55 million shares of worth $197.38 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.1191 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., which was holding about 46.2 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.0656 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $195.9 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 18.82 shares of worth $28.99 million or 2.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.66 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $24.12 million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.