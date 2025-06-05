With 20.92% Distance From Low, Is Gray Media Inc (NYSE:GTN) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Gray Media Inc (NYSE:GTN) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.68 trading at -$0.31 or -7.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $410.50M. That closing price of GTN’s stock is at a discount of -79.62% from its 52-week high price of $6.61 and is indicating a premium of 20.92% from its 52-week low price of $2.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gray Media Inc (GTN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Gray Media Inc (NYSE:GTN) trade information

Gray Media Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.46% in past 5-day. Gray Media Inc (NYSE:GTN) showed a performance of -6.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.68 million shares which calculate 2.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -90.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -90.22% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.51% during past 5 years.

GTN Dividends

Gray Media Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 8.70%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.32 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.83%.

Gray Media Inc (NYSE:GTN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.60% institutions for Gray Media Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at GTN for having 7.24 million shares of worth $37.67 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.6259 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 5.63 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.928 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.28 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.67 shares of worth $9.81 million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.36 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $8.69 million in the company or a holder of 2.56% of company’s stock.