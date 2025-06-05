With 2.79% Distance From Low, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) Still Renewed For Growth?

In recent trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $401.71 trading at -$1.95 or -0.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $151.64B. That most recent trading price of TMO’s stock is at a discount of -56.3% from its 52-week high price of $627.88 and is indicating a premium of 2.79% from its 52-week low price of $390.49.

For Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.48. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) trade information

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.50% in past 5-day. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) showed a performance of -1.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 607.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.87% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 585 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 693. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -45.63% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.52% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.09% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at TMO for having 32.73 million shares of worth $18.1 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.5678 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 29.53 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.7302 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.33 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 11.91 shares of worth $4.78 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.63 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.27 billion in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.