With 11.22% Distance From Low, Is TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $59.45 trading at $0.4 or 0.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $132.01B. That most recent trading price of TTE’s stock is at a discount of -19.61% from its 52-week high price of $71.11 and is indicating a premium of 11.22% from its 52-week low price of $52.78.

For TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.89. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE) trade information

TotalEnergies SE ADR’s shares saw a change of 9.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.50% in past 5-day. TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE) showed a performance of 3.43% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 82 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 82. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.93% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.63% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.40%.

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE)’s Major holders

FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at TTE for having 22.67 million shares of worth $1.51 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.9591 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 13.64 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.5768 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $909.31 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares Trust-iShares MSCI EAFE ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 13.75 shares of worth $816.96 million or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.31 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $434.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.