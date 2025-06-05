With 11.22% Distance From Low, Is TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $59.45 trading at $0.4 or 0.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $132.01B. That most recent trading price of TTE’s stock is at a discount of -19.61% from its 52-week high price of $71.11 and is indicating a premium of 11.22% from its 52-week low price of $52.78.

For TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.89. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE) trade information

TotalEnergies SE ADR’s shares saw a change of 9.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.50% in past 5-day. TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE) showed a performance of 3.43% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 82 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 82. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.93% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.63% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.40%.

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE)’s Major holders

FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at TTE for having 22.67 million shares of worth $1.51 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.9591 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 13.64 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.5768 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $909.31 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares Trust-iShares MSCI EAFE ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 13.75 shares of worth $816.96 million or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.31 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $434.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.