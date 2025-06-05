Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Is Currently -474682.61% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) saw 2.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.29 trading at $0.99 or 23.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.90M. That closing price of WHLR’s stock is at a discount of -474682.61% from its 52-week high price of $25116.00 and is indicating a premium of 25.9% from its 52-week low price of $3.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 201.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc’s shares saw a change of -98.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.01% in past 5-day. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) showed a performance of -36.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5627.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -443.31% during past 5 years.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s Major holders

Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.51% institutions for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 223.0 shares of worth $1179.0 or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $31.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.