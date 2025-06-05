Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Jumped 7.97% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In recent trading session, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $92.92 trading at $0.17 or 0.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $42.17B. That most recent trading price of WPM’s stock is at a discount of -0.3% from its 52-week high price of $93.20 and is indicating a premium of 44.08% from its 52-week low price of $51.96.

For Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.52 in the current quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) trade information

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s shares saw a change of 65.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.97% in past 5-day. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) showed a performance of 8.35% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 88 to the stock, which implies a fall of -5.59% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 79 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 129. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 14.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.98% for stock’s current value.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.13% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 414.77M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 472.25M in the next quarter. Company posted 299.06M and 308.25M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.30% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55.56% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.74%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at WPM for having 39.28 million shares of worth $2.06 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.6628 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 21.11 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.6547 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.11 billion.

On the other hand, AMERICAN BALANCED FUND and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 14.73 shares of worth $1.36 billion or 3.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.61 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.26 billion in the company or a holder of 3.00% of company’s stock.

