Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Currently -40.96% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) saw 5.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.29 trading at $1.31 or 3.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.68B. That closing price of W’s stock is at a discount of -40.96% from its 52-week high price of $62.43 and is indicating a premium of 53.92% from its 52-week low price of $20.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wayfair Inc (W), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.08. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) trade information

Wayfair Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.58% in past 5-day. Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) showed a performance of 43.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.79 million shares which calculate 3.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 43 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 43.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 43.55% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.83% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 366.17% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 153.69%.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 115.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 120.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 115.03% institutions for Wayfair Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at W for having 14.41 million shares of worth $759.61 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.8078 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, which was holding about 12.15 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.958 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $640.6 million.

On the other hand, GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA and Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.65 shares of worth $338.99 million or 7.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.86 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $171.17 million in the company or a holder of 3.73% of company’s stock.