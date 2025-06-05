Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) At $20.38: So What?

In last trading session, Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) saw 1.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.38 trading at -$0.41 or -1.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.47B. That closing price of WRBY’s stock is at a discount of -40.73% from its 52-week high price of $28.68 and is indicating a premium of 38.86% from its 52-week low price of $12.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Warby Parker Inc (WRBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.94. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) trade information

Warby Parker Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.49% in past 5-day. Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) showed a performance of 20.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.31 million shares which calculate 3.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 27.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 32. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.86% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.99% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.76% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.42%.

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.29% institutions for Warby Parker Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at WRBY for having 9.8 million shares of worth $157.38 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.1602 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 9.79 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.1532 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $157.24 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.71 shares of worth $55.19 million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.36 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $48.13 million in the company or a holder of 2.26% of company’s stock.