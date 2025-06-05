Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At 3.5.

In recent trading session, Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) saw 2.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.52 trading at $0.32 or 9.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.02B. That most recent trading price of VZLA’s stock is at a premium of 7.1% from its 52-week high price of $3.27 and is indicating a premium of 54.83% from its 52-week low price of $1.59.

For Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.14. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) trade information

Vizsla Silver Corp’s shares saw a change of 105.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.09% in past 5-day. Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) showed a performance of 49.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.57% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 0.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.57% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.94% during past 5 years.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA)’s Major holders

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC is the top institutional holder at VZLA for having 16.63 million shares of worth $29.41 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.9785 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SPROTT INC., which was holding about 15.86 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.6568 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.17 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fd.-Franklin Gold & Precious Metals and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 10.74 shares of worth $37.71 million or 3.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.87 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $31.13 million in the company or a holder of 2.98% of company’s stock.