Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) At $1.53: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at $0.01 or 0.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $315.29M. That closing price of SEAT’s stock is at a discount of -285.62% from its 52-week high price of $5.90 and is indicating a premium of 6.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.18. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.03 in the current quarter.

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) trade information

Vivid Seats Inc’s shares saw a change of -66.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.07% in past 5-day. Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) showed a performance of -45.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.42 million shares which calculate 3.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 4.2. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -96.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -96.08% for stock’s current value.

Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.75% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 154.31M for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 153.64M in the next quarter. Company posted 198.32M and 186.6M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -265.82% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -11.09%.

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.97% institutions for Vivid Seats Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO /KS/ is the top institutional holder at SEAT for having 43.84 million shares of worth $252.09 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 33.2634 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 5.77 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.3811 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.2 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Capital Trust-Fidelity Stock Selector Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.89 shares of worth $4.42 million or 2.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.53 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.95% of company’s stock.

