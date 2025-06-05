VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Are Up 11.89% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In recent trading session, VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.20 trading at -$0.18 or -0.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.97B. That most recent trading price of VICI’s stock is at a discount of -9.74% from its 52-week high price of $34.24 and is indicating a premium of 11.89% from its 52-week low price of $27.49.

For VICI Properties Inc (VICI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.44. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) trade information

VICI Properties Inc’s shares saw a change of 6.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.47% in past 5-day. VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) showed a performance of -1.06% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 34.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.91% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 36. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.77% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.51% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.22% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.48%.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at VICI for having 153.88 million shares of worth $4.41 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.7581 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 104.25 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.9988 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.99 billion.

On the other hand, Capital Income Builder and VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 51.85 shares of worth $1.62 billion or 4.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37.01 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.15 billion in the company or a holder of 3.50% of company’s stock.