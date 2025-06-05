VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Reduces -4.78% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) saw 5.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.55 trading at $0.07 or 0.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.89B. That closing price of VFC’s stock is at a discount of -131.24% from its 52-week high price of $29.02 and is indicating a premium of 25.02% from its 52-week low price of $9.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VF Corp (VFC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.84. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) trade information

VF Corp’s shares saw a change of -41.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.78% in past 5-day. VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) showed a performance of -0.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.66 million shares which calculate 3.0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 24. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -11.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.55% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.08% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.77%.

VFC Dividends

VF Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.87%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.36 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.38%.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.33% institutions for VF Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. is the top institutional holder at VFC for having 76.12 million shares of worth $1.03 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 19.5805 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DODGE & COX, which was holding about 42.56 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.9473 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $574.52 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 27.37 shares of worth $343.55 million or 7.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.33 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $154.75 million in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.