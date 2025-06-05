Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) Is Currently -75.99% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) saw 3.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.29 trading at $0.45 or 9.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $471.56M. That closing price of VERV’s stock is at a discount of -75.99% from its 52-week high price of $9.31 and is indicating a premium of 45.94% from its 52-week low price of $2.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Verve Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.76% in past 5-day. Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) showed a performance of 2.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.41 million shares which calculate 4.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 15. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -183.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -183.55% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.43% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.95% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.40%.

Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.67% institutions for Verve Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ALPHABET INC. is the top institutional holder at VERV for having 12.35 million shares of worth $60.26 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.6618 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 6.62 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.8598 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.31 million.