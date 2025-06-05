Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Is Currently -75.81% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

IPW

In recent trading session, Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.78 trading at $0.11 or 1.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.05B. That most recent trading price of VET’s stock is at a discount of -75.81% from its 52-week high price of $11.92 and is indicating a premium of 24.19% from its 52-week low price of $5.14.

For Vermilion Energy Inc (VET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) trade information

Vermilion Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.88% in past 5-day. Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) showed a performance of 8.92% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10.74 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.89% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 10.742591655 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10.742591655. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -58.45% for stock’s current value.

Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.08% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 571.9M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 580.1M in the next quarter. Company posted 478.93M and 490.1M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC is the top institutional holder at VET for having 6.3 million shares of worth $69.38 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.9502 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 5.98 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.7477 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65.82 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Funds Series Trust-Columbia Overseas Value Fund and American Century ETF Trust-Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.04 shares of worth $20.51 million or 1.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.72 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $18.37 million in the company or a holder of 1.76% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.