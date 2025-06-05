Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Is Currently -75.81% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In recent trading session, Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.78 trading at $0.11 or 1.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.05B. That most recent trading price of VET’s stock is at a discount of -75.81% from its 52-week high price of $11.92 and is indicating a premium of 24.19% from its 52-week low price of $5.14.

For Vermilion Energy Inc (VET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) trade information

Vermilion Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.88% in past 5-day. Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) showed a performance of 8.92% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10.74 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.89% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 10.742591655 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10.742591655. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -58.45% for stock’s current value.

Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.08% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 571.9M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 580.1M in the next quarter. Company posted 478.93M and 490.1M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC is the top institutional holder at VET for having 6.3 million shares of worth $69.38 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.9502 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 5.98 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.7477 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65.82 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Funds Series Trust-Columbia Overseas Value Fund and American Century ETF Trust-Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.04 shares of worth $20.51 million or 1.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.72 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $18.37 million in the company or a holder of 1.76% of company’s stock.