Verint Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) Up Almost 13.58% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, Verint Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw 1.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.66 trading at $1.33 or 7.23% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.18B. That most recent trading price of VRNT’s stock is at a discount of -94.15% from its 52-week high price of $38.17 and is indicating a premium of 28.03% from its 52-week low price of $14.15.

For Verint Systems, Inc (VRNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.86. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Verint Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) trade information

Verint Systems, Inc’s shares saw a change of -28.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.96% in past 5-day. Verint Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) showed a performance of 13.58% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.21% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.99% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.45% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.78% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.60%.

Verint Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at VRNT for having 7.57 million shares of worth $243.85 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.2416 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 5.94 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.594 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $191.11 million.

On the other hand, UNDISCOVERED MANAGERS Fd.S-Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fd. and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.82 shares of worth $55.01 million or 4.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.96 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $38.16 million in the company or a holder of 3.25% of company’s stock.