Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) Rises 3.51%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) saw 2.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.00 trading at $1.09 or 3.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.04B. That closing price of VERA’s stock is at a discount of -61.28% from its 52-week high price of $51.61 and is indicating a premium of 42.09% from its 52-week low price of $18.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.14. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) trade information

Vera Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 69.55% in past 5-day. Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) showed a performance of 25.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.07 million shares which calculate 6.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 34 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 38. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 81.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 81.25% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.49% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -20.33% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.94%.

Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 114.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 108.90% institutions for Vera Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC is the top institutional holder at VERA for having 4.31 million shares of worth $155.92 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.8745 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, which was holding about 3.62 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.6147 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $130.98 million.

On the other hand, T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, Inc. and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.68 shares of worth $53.69 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.5 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $48.03 million in the company or a holder of 2.35% of company’s stock.