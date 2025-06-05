Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -2.67% Last Month.

In last trading session, Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw 1.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.40 trading at -$0.02 or -3.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $92.24M. That closing price of VXRT’s stock is at a discount of -167.5% from its 52-week high price of $1.07 and is indicating a premium of 30.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vaxart Inc (VXRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Vaxart Inc’s shares saw a change of -38.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.22% in past 5-day. Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) showed a performance of -2.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.35 million shares which calculate 8.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -400.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -400.0% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.46% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.15% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.33%.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.08% institutions for Vaxart Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at VXRT for having 14.76 million shares of worth $9.85 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.9939 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 9.95 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.3875 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.64 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.16 shares of worth $2.89 million or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.82 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.14 million in the company or a holder of 1.23% of company’s stock.