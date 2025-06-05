Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE) Has Recovered -18.78% To Date, But An Additional -27.59% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE) saw 31.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.35 trading at $0.04 or 0.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.91B. That closing price of VALE’s stock is at a discount of -27.59% from its 52-week high price of $11.93 and is indicating a premium of 13.8% from its 52-week low price of $8.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 31.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vale S.A. ADR (VALE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.07. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Vale S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 5.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.21% in past 5-day. Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE) showed a performance of 0.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 83.61 million shares which calculate 3.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 13. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -39.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.04% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.25% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.24%.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.98%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.37 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.72%.

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.09% institutions for Vale S.A. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at VALE for having 44.26 million shares of worth $494.42 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.0354 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, which was holding about 34.7 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.8117 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $387.58 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Investment TRT-Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities and ADVISORS’ INNER CIRCLE III-GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 21.67 shares of worth $202.63 million or 0.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.49 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $191.57 million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.