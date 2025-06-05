USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR) Share Price Recovers 46.28% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR) saw 3.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.35 trading at $1.27 or 13.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $87.56M. That closing price of USAR’s stock is at a discount of -93.24% from its 52-week high price of $20.00 and is indicating a premium of 46.28% from its 52-week low price of $5.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR) trade information

USA Rare Earth Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.25% in past 5-day. USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR) showed a performance of -8.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.51 million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.93% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 43.50%.

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.86% institutions for USA Rare Earth Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.