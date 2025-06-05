USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR) Share Price Recovers 46.28% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR) saw 3.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.35 trading at $1.27 or 13.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $87.56M. That closing price of USAR’s stock is at a discount of -93.24% from its 52-week high price of $20.00 and is indicating a premium of 46.28% from its 52-week low price of $5.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR) trade information

USA Rare Earth Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.25% in past 5-day. USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR) showed a performance of -8.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.51 million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.93% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 43.50%.

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.86% institutions for USA Rare Earth Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.