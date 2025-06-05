Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) Is Up 31.36% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $70.54 trading at -$1.96 or -2.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.32B. That closing price of URBN’s stock is at a discount of -7.46% from its 52-week high price of $75.80 and is indicating a premium of 52.0% from its 52-week low price of $33.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.62. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Urban Outfitters, Inc’s shares saw a change of 28.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.61% in past 5-day. Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) showed a performance of 31.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.07 million shares which calculate 4.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 76.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 78. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 0.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.77% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.59% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.53% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.81%.

Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.30% institutions for Urban Outfitters, Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at URBN for having 9.72 million shares of worth $399.17 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.448 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 7.95 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.5462 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $326.51 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and American Century ETF Trust-Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.41 shares of worth $240.83 million or 3.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.11 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $148.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.