Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) Is Up 31.36% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $70.54 trading at -$1.96 or -2.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.32B. That closing price of URBN’s stock is at a discount of -7.46% from its 52-week high price of $75.80 and is indicating a premium of 52.0% from its 52-week low price of $33.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.62. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Urban Outfitters, Inc’s shares saw a change of 28.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.61% in past 5-day. Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) showed a performance of 31.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.07 million shares which calculate 4.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 76.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 78. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 0.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.77% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.59% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.53% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.81%.

Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.30% institutions for Urban Outfitters, Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at URBN for having 9.72 million shares of worth $399.17 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.448 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 7.95 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.5462 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $326.51 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and American Century ETF Trust-Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.41 shares of worth $240.83 million or 3.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.11 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $148.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.