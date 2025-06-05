Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX:URG) Lost -8.67% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX:URG) saw 4.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at $0.02 or 2.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $302.80M. That closing price of URG’s stock is at a discount of -108.43% from its 52-week high price of $1.73 and is indicating a premium of 33.73% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ur-Energy Inc (URG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX:URG) trade information

Ur-Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.67% in past 5-day. Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX:URG) showed a performance of 14.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.26 million shares which calculate 7.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 3.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3.4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3.4. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -309.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -309.64% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.05% during past 5 years.

Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.55% institutions for Ur-Energy Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC is the top institutional holder at URG for having 22.78 million shares of worth $31.89 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.9553 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ALPS ADVISORS INC, which was holding about 22.56 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.8767 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.58 million.

On the other hand, SPROTT FUNDS TRUST-SPROTT URANIUM MINERS ETF and GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Uranium ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 29.55 shares of worth $24.53 million or 8.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.13 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $16.71 million in the company or a holder of 5.52% of company’s stock.