Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) At $26.06: What To Do?

In last trading session, Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) saw 39.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.06 trading at -$0.14 or -0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.83B. That closing price of U’s stock is at a discount of -18.5% from its 52-week high price of $30.88 and is indicating a premium of 46.66% from its 52-week low price of $13.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Unity Software Inc (U), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.97. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) trade information

Unity Software Inc’s shares saw a change of 15.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.19% in past 5-day. Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) showed a performance of 21.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.86 million shares which calculate 3.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 23 to the stock, which implies a fall of -13.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 38.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 38.6% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.36% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -28.88% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.31%.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.62% institutions for Unity Software Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at U for having 34.74 million shares of worth $564.8 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.849 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SC US (TTGP), LTD., which was holding about 32.25 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.2158 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $524.39 million.