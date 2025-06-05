Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Has Recovered -39.36% To Date, But An Additional -109.98% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) saw 11.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $300.38 trading at -$0.84 or -0.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $272.49B. That closing price of UNH’s stock is at a discount of -109.98% from its 52-week high price of $630.73 and is indicating a premium of 17.14% from its 52-week low price of $248.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.83. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 23 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 5.04 in the current quarter.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) trade information

Unitedhealth Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -40.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.76% in past 5-day. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) showed a performance of -25.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.11 million shares which calculate 0.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 367 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 270 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 635. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 10.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.11% for stock’s current value.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.38% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 111.85B for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 113.62B in the next quarter. Company posted 98.86B and 100.82B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.60% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.79% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.35%.

UNH Dividends

Unitedhealth Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.80%, the share has a forward dividend of 8.40 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.38%.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.36% institutions for Unitedhealth Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at UNH for having 83.95 million shares of worth $42.75 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.1149 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 73.43 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.9727 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.39 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 29.07 shares of worth $8.73 billion or 3.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.57 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $7.68 billion in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.