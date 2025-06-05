Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At 110.

In last trading session, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) saw 20.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $83.45 trading at $0.92 or 1.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $174.51B. That closing price of UBER’s stock is at a discount of -12.16% from its 52-week high price of $93.60 and is indicating a premium of 34.28% from its 52-week low price of $54.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Uber Technologies Inc (UBER), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.44. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 30 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.62 in the current quarter.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Uber Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 38.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.45% in past 5-day. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) showed a performance of -2.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56.84 million shares which calculate 2.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 100 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 110. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.85% for stock’s current value.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.96% from the last financial year’s standing.

35 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 12.45B for the same. And 35 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 12.82B in the next quarter. Company posted 10.7B and 11.19B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -36.38% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.30%.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.52% institutions for Uber Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at UBER for having 176.19 million shares of worth $12.81 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.4215 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 147.47 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.0486 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.72 billion.

On the other hand, GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 74.19 shares of worth $6.19 billion or 3.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 65.99 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.51 billion in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.