Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) Is 55.32% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.22 trading at -$0.18 or -1.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.35B. That closing price of TVTX’s stock is at a discount of -66.16% from its 52-week high price of $25.29 and is indicating a premium of 55.32% from its 52-week low price of $6.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.29. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Travere Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.81% in past 5-day. Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) showed a performance of -28.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.43 million shares which calculate 6.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 21.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 33. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 21.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.16% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.34% during past 5 years.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 113.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 114.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 113.33% institutions for Travere Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at TVTX for having 7.64 million shares of worth $62.84 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.8642 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, which was holding about 7.5 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.6774 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61.65 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.45 shares of worth $52.54 million or 3.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.75 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $41.89 million in the company or a holder of 3.10% of company’s stock.