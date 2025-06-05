Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Is 16.18% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In recent trading session, Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $74.37 trading at -$1.21 or -1.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.42B. That most recent trading price of TTC’s stock is at a discount of -35.71% from its 52-week high price of $100.93 and is indicating a premium of 16.18% from its 52-week low price of $62.34.

For Toro Co (TTC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.39 in the current quarter.

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) trade information

Toro Co’s shares saw a change of -7.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.16% in past 5-day. Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) showed a performance of 6.26% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.04% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 80. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.57% for stock’s current value.

Toro Co (TTC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.73% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.35B for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.16B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.35B and 1.16B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.13% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.29% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.88%.

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at TTC for having 10.46 million shares of worth $978.31 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.0597 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 10.29 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.8946 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $962.25 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.26 shares of worth $241.41 million or 3.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.17 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $234.96 million in the company or a holder of 3.18% of company’s stock.