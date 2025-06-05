Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG) Has Recovered -58.27 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -158.65% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG) saw 2.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.53 trading at $0.36 or 5.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.20B. That closing price of MODG’s stock is at a discount of -158.65% from its 52-week high price of $16.89 and is indicating a premium of 17.0% from its 52-week low price of $5.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG) trade information

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s shares saw a change of -16.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.32% in past 5-day. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG) showed a performance of -4.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.4 million shares which calculate 7.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 13. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.2% for stock’s current value.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.63% institutions for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at MODG for having 22.09 million shares of worth $337.97 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.038 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C., which was holding about 21.18 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.5396 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $323.98 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.6 shares of worth $56.14 million or 4.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.78 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $24.65 million in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.

