Top Ships Inc (AMEX:TOPS) Has Made The 35.07% Recovery, Could Gain Another -72.94% Ahead

In last trading session, Top Ships Inc (AMEX:TOPS) saw 4.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.87 trading at $2.39 or 43.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.41M. That closing price of TOPS’s stock is at a discount of -72.94% from its 52-week high price of $13.61 and is indicating a premium of 35.07% from its 52-week low price of $5.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Top Ships Inc (TOPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Top Ships Inc (AMEX:TOPS) trade information

Top Ships Inc’s shares saw a change of 30.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 46.55% in past 5-day. Top Ships Inc (AMEX:TOPS) showed a performance of 36.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37670.0 shares which calculate 5.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -214.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 68.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 68.23% for stock’s current value.

Top Ships Inc (AMEX:TOPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.60% institutions for Top Ships Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.