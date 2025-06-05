Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Projected To Shrink By -387.8% Or More

In last trading session, Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw 29.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at $0.01 or 2.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $419.54M. That closing price of TLRY’s stock is at a discount of -424.39% from its 52-week high price of $2.15 and is indicating a premium of 9.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 27.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 28.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.0 in the current quarter.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Tilray Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of -69.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.03% in past 5-day. Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) showed a performance of -6.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 189.83 million shares which calculate 8.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5.26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 19. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -387.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -387.8% for stock’s current value.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.68% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 249.66M for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 212.72M in the next quarter. Company posted 229.88M and 200.04M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.51% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -288.86% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 45.99%.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.10% institutions for Tilray Brands Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC is the top institutional holder at TLRY for having 11.01 million shares of worth $18.28 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.3875 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, which was holding about 8.38 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.0564 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.92 million.

On the other hand, Amplify ETF Trust-Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF and VANGUARD WORLD FUND-Vanguard Health Care Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 24.18 shares of worth $9.89 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.87 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.