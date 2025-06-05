Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Projected To Shrink By -387.8% Or More

In last trading session, Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw 29.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at $0.01 or 2.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $419.54M. That closing price of TLRY’s stock is at a discount of -424.39% from its 52-week high price of $2.15 and is indicating a premium of 9.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 27.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 28.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.0 in the current quarter.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Tilray Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of -69.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.03% in past 5-day. Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) showed a performance of -6.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 189.83 million shares which calculate 8.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5.26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 19. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -387.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -387.8% for stock’s current value.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.68% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 249.66M for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 212.72M in the next quarter. Company posted 229.88M and 200.04M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.51% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -288.86% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 45.99%.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.10% institutions for Tilray Brands Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC is the top institutional holder at TLRY for having 11.01 million shares of worth $18.28 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.3875 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, which was holding about 8.38 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.0564 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.92 million.

On the other hand, Amplify ETF Trust-Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF and VANGUARD WORLD FUND-Vanguard Health Care Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 24.18 shares of worth $9.89 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.87 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.