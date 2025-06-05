Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Share Price Rebounds 56.15% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) saw 1.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.30 trading at -$0.04 or -2.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.19M. That closing price of TLYS’s stock is at a discount of -383.08% from its 52-week high price of $6.28 and is indicating a premium of 56.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 383.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tillys Inc (TLYS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) trade information

Tillys Inc’s shares saw a change of -69.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.40% in past 5-day. Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) showed a performance of -4.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.63 million shares which calculate 4.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 9.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 12. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -438.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -438.46% for stock’s current value.

Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.93% institutions for Tillys Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC is the top institutional holder at TLYS for having 7.85 million shares of worth $47.34 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 26.2045 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 2.15 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.1822 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.98 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 738.89 shares of worth $0.96 million or 3.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 464.65 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.6 million in the company or a holder of 2.03% of company’s stock.