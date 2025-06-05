The 12-Month Price Target For Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Is Now 39.

In recent trading session, Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.36 trading at $0.07 or 0.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.12B. That most recent trading price of WY’s stock is at a discount of -29.1% from its 52-week high price of $34.03 and is indicating a premium of 8.57% from its 52-week low price of $24.10.

For Weyerhaeuser Co (WY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.57. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.19 in the current quarter.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) trade information

Weyerhaeuser Co’s shares saw a change of -6.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.23% in past 5-day. Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) showed a performance of 3.21% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 37 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.76% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 34 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 39. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -28.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.98% for stock’s current value.

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.43% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.94B for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.85B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.94B and 1.68B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at WY for having 114.56 million shares of worth $3.25 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.7145 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 62.14 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.5242 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.76 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 28.07 shares of worth $741.22 million or 3.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.9 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $604.73 million in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.