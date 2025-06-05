The 12-Month Price Target For New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) Is Now 4.75.

In last trading session, New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) saw 24.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.69 trading at $0.02 or 0.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.71B. That closing price of NGD’s stock is at a discount of -0.64% from its 52-week high price of $4.72 and is indicating a premium of 59.49% from its 52-week low price of $1.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 25.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For New Gold Inc (NGD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.08 in the current quarter.

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) trade information

New Gold Inc’s shares saw a change of 89.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.59% in past 5-day. New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) showed a performance of 19.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.44 million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 4 to the stock, which implies a fall of -17.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3.9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 4.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 16.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.84% for stock’s current value.

New Gold Inc (NGD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.49% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 296.98M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 362.38M in the next quarter. Company posted 218.2M and 252M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 96.79% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 59.27%.

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.18% institutions for New Gold Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at NGD for having 70.34 million shares of worth $137.17 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.5238 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP, which was holding about 34.88 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.7229 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.02 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 26.91 shares of worth $126.22 million or 3.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.61 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $110.74 million in the company or a holder of 2.98% of company’s stock.