The 12-Month Price Target For Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Is Now 28.

In last trading session, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw 10.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.26 trading at -$0.09 or -0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.42B. That closing price of LYFT’s stock is at a discount of -24.97% from its 52-week high price of $19.07 and is indicating a premium of 41.48% from its 52-week low price of $8.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lyft Inc (LYFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.48. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.05 in the current quarter.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Lyft Inc’s shares saw a change of 18.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.51% in past 5-day. Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) showed a performance of 15.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 50.25 million shares which calculate 2.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 28. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.96% for stock’s current value.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.91% from the last financial year’s standing.

33 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.61B for the same. And 32 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.69B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.44B and 1.52B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.04% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.48%.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.95% institutions for Lyft Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at LYFT for having 59.08 million shares of worth $832.97 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.5323 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 34.03 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.3719 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $479.86 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fd.s Series TRT II-Columbia Seligman Technology and Informati and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 13.48 shares of worth $205.65 million or 3.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.67 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $178.03 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.