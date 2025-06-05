Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Achieved Almost 18.48% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw 97.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $332.05 trading at -$12.22 or -3.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1068.04B. That closing price of TSLA’s stock is at a discount of -47.13% from its 52-week high price of $488.54 and is indicating a premium of 49.58% from its 52-week low price of $167.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 98.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 124.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tesla Inc (TSLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.53. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 38 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 23 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.46 in the current quarter.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Tesla Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.96% in past 5-day. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) showed a performance of 18.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 85.02 million shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 380 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 137 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 450. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 58.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 58.74% for stock’s current value.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.37% from the last financial year’s standing.

26 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 23.7B for the same. And 24 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 25.19B in the next quarter. Company posted 25.5B and 25.18B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.72% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.65%.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.15% institutions for Tesla Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at TSLA for having 237.62 million shares of worth $47.02 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.4467 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 190.08 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.9569 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.61 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 86.37 shares of worth $28.68 billion or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 77.76 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $25.82 billion in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.