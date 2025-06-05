TELUS International (Cda) Inc (NYSE:TIXT) Reduces -7.75% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, TELUS International (Cda) Inc (NYSE:TIXT) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.62 trading at -$0.44 or -14.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $721.78M. That most recent trading price of TIXT’s stock is at a discount of -161.83% from its 52-week high price of $6.86 and is indicating a premium of 18.7% from its 52-week low price of $2.13.

For TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.79. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.05 in the current quarter.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc (NYSE:TIXT) trade information

TELUS International (Cda) Inc’s shares saw a change of -33.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.75% in past 5-day. TELUS International (Cda) Inc (NYSE:TIXT) showed a performance of 3.15% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.3% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 35. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -52.67% for stock’s current value.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.22% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 660.9M for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 676.1M in the next quarter. Company posted 652M and 658M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.57% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.04%.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc (NYSE:TIXT)’s Major holders

CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at TIXT for having 14.05 million shares of worth $81.18 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.1074 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, which was holding about 8.44 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.0691 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.74 million.

On the other hand, SCHWAB STRATEGIC TRT-Schwab Fd.amental Intl Small Eqy. ETF and College Retirement Equities Fd.-College Retirement Equities Fd. – Stoc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 203.53 shares of worth $0.54 million or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 83.99 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.