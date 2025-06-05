Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TELO) Shares Plunges -4.52% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TELO) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.01 trading at -$0.1 or -4.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $59.67M. That most recent trading price of TELO’s stock is at a discount of -317.91% from its 52-week high price of $8.40 and is indicating a premium of 6.47% from its 52-week low price of $1.88.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TELO) trade information

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -51.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.52% in past 5-day. Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TELO) showed a performance of -20.12% in past 30-days.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TELO)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at TELO for having 87899.0 shares of worth $0.42 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.2969 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 66355.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.2241 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.32 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 833.23 shares of worth $1.67 million or 2.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 426.14 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.85 million in the company or a holder of 1.43% of company’s stock.

