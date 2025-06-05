Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) 32.55% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw 23.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.54 trading at $0.04 or 0.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.23B. That closing price of ERIC’s stock is at a discount of -5.27% from its 52-week high price of $8.99 and is indicating a premium of 32.55% from its 52-week low price of $5.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.79. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.11 in the current quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s shares saw a change of 5.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) showed a performance of 3.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.22 million shares which calculate 1.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6.94 to the stock, which implies a fall of -23.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 7.78. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 28.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.57% for stock’s current value.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.46% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 60.54B for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 60.96B in the next quarter. Company posted 59.85B and 61.79B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -61.52% during past 5 years.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-Apr-14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.19%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.27 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.11%.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.24% institutions for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC is the top institutional holder at ERIC for having 152.31 million shares of worth $939.73 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.571 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, which was holding about 48.27 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4488 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $297.84 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD WINDSOR FUNDS-Vanguard Windsor II Fund and VANGUARD CHESTER FUNDS-Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 56.03 shares of worth $478.49 million or 1.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32.15 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $274.58 million in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.

