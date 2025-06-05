Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Stock Plunged -4.26% So Far In 2025, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.81 trading at $1.54 or 4.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.32B. That most recent trading price of TECK’s stock is at a discount of -39.47% from its 52-week high price of $54.13 and is indicating a premium of 27.03% from its 52-week low price of $28.32.

For Teck Resources Ltd (TECK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.42. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.3 in the current quarter.

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Teck Resources Ltd’s shares saw a change of -4.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.99% in past 5-day. Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) showed a performance of 10.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 39.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.46% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 55.7023271. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 30.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 30.43% for stock’s current value.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -23.23% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 2.25B for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 2.79B in the next quarter. Company posted 3.87B and 2.86B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.38% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.28%.

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at TECK for having 19.32 million shares of worth $925.73 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.7236 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, which was holding about 18.42 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.5512 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $882.5 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.14 shares of worth $316.19 million or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.01 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $272.27 million in the company or a holder of 1.43% of company’s stock.