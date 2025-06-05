Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Shares Are Down -3.13 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) saw 3.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.89 trading at -$0.28 or -3.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.41B. That most recent trading price of TALO’s stock is at a discount of -61.09% from its 52-week high price of $12.71 and is indicating a premium of 21.04% from its 52-week low price of $6.23.

For Talos Energy Inc (TALO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.43. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.28 in the current quarter.

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Talos Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -18.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.13% in past 5-day. Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) showed a performance of 6.98% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.69% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 24. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -77.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -77.44% for stock’s current value.

Talos Energy Inc (TALO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.19% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 448.12M for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 422.75M in the next quarter. Company posted 549.16M and 509.29M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at TALO for having 23.93 million shares of worth $290.76 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.0369 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT, LP, which was holding about 14.67 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.9928 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $178.26 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.54 shares of worth $59.55 million or 4.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.31 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $34.02 million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.

