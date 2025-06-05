Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) Rises 29.97% In 2025; Is It Still Attractive At $14.80?

In last trading session, Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) saw 5.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.80 trading at $0.7 or 4.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.74B. That closing price of SG’s stock is at a discount of -204.86% from its 52-week high price of $45.12 and is indicating a premium of 16.42% from its 52-week low price of $12.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sweetgreen Inc (SG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.83. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.05 in the current quarter.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) trade information

Sweetgreen Inc’s shares saw a change of -53.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.63% in past 5-day. Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) showed a performance of -24.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.6 million shares which calculate 3.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 24. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -62.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -62.16% for stock’s current value.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.63% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 194.92M for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 197.12M in the next quarter. Company posted 184.64M and 173.43M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.72% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.97% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.10%.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 108.66% institutions for Sweetgreen Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO is the top institutional holder at SG for having 12.33 million shares of worth $371.52 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.8525 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 10.97 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.6585 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $330.64 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and VANGUARD WORLD FUND-Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.51 shares of worth $81.61 million or 5.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.19 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $76.85 million in the company or a holder of 4.91% of company’s stock.