Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUZ) Adds 4.19% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUZ) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.31 trading at $0.5 or 5.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.54B. That most recent trading price of SUZ’s stock is at a discount of -16.65% from its 52-week high price of $10.86 and is indicating a premium of 9.67% from its 52-week low price of $8.41.

For Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.29. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUZ) trade information

Suzano S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of -7.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.19% in past 5-day. Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUZ) showed a performance of 5.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.36% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 11. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.15% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.40% during past 5 years.

Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUZ)’s Major holders

ATLAS FRM LLC is the top institutional holder at SUZ for having 12.32 million shares of worth $126.53 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.9601 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is STATE STREET CORP, which was holding about 4.03 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.314 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.38 million.

On the other hand, SPDR INDEX SHARES FUNDS-SPDR(R) S&P(R) Global Natural Resources ETF and American Century ETF Trust-Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.97 shares of worth $36.96 million or 1.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.0 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $9.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.