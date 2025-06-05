Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) Up Almost 37.18% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) saw 30.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.13 trading at $0.94 or 2.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.34B. That closing price of SMCI’s stock is at a discount of -129.78% from its 52-week high price of $101.40 and is indicating a premium of 60.91% from its 52-week low price of $17.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 38.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 54.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.47. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Super Micro Computer Inc’s shares saw a change of 44.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.17% in past 5-day. Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) showed a performance of 37.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 100.72 million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 39.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -11.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 34 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 59. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 22.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.95% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 68.98% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.79% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.31%.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.43% institutions for Super Micro Computer Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at SMCI for having 5.96 million shares of worth $4.88 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.1583 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 4.02 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.8457 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.29 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 15.93 shares of worth $703.16 million or 2.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $617.76 million in the company or a holder of 2.35% of company’s stock.