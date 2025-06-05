Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) Is 65.34% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw 6.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.56 trading at -$1.06 or -5.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.43B. That closing price of SMMT’s stock is at a discount of -88.7% from its 52-week high price of $36.91 and is indicating a premium of 65.34% from its 52-week low price of $6.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Summit Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.88% in past 5-day. Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) showed a performance of -30.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.73 million shares which calculate 4.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 39.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 44. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -53.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53.37% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.52% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.03% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -25.52%.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 84.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.50% institutions for Summit Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP is the top institutional holder at SMMT for having 23.22 million shares of worth $181.13 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.2804 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 8.82 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.2457 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.78 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR SERIES TRUST-SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.5 shares of worth $68.39 million or 0.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.75 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $53.72 million in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.