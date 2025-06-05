Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) 21.31% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) saw 24.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.59 trading at -$0.02 or -0.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.25B. That closing price of PSLV’s stock is at a discount of -1.55% from its 52-week high price of $11.77 and is indicating a premium of 21.31% from its 52-week low price of $9.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 27.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 41.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) trade information

Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s shares saw a change of 20.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.41% in past 5-day. Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) showed a performance of 6.53% in past 30-days.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at PSLV for having 22.87 million shares of worth $227.13 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.6923 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FEDERATION DES CAISSES DESJARDINS DU QUEBEC, which was holding about 13.28 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.7245 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $131.47 million.

On the other hand, Series Portfolios Trust-Palm Valley Capital Fund and Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 642.25 shares of worth $7.44 million or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 323.14 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.75 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.