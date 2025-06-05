Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) Has Reached A Distance Of 40.0% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) saw 1.35 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.60 trading at -$0.01 or -1.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.32M. That most recent trading price of SLNH’s stock is at a discount of -1366.67% from its 52-week high price of $8.80 and is indicating a premium of 40.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.36.

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) trade information

Soluna Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -71.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.69% in past 5-day. Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) showed a performance of -20.95% in past 30-days.

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s Major holders

TRINITYPOINT WEALTH, LLC is the top institutional holder at SLNH for having 29100.0 shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.6376 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 21887.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.4796 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.13 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 57.3 shares of worth $32659.0 or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40.76 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $23233.0 in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.