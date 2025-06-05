Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) Has Reached A Distance Of 40.0% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) saw 1.35 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.60 trading at -$0.01 or -1.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.32M. That most recent trading price of SLNH’s stock is at a discount of -1366.67% from its 52-week high price of $8.80 and is indicating a premium of 40.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.36.

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) trade information

Soluna Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -71.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.69% in past 5-day. Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) showed a performance of -20.95% in past 30-days.

Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s Major holders

TRINITYPOINT WEALTH, LLC is the top institutional holder at SLNH for having 29100.0 shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.6376 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 21887.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.4796 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.13 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 57.3 shares of worth $32659.0 or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40.76 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $23233.0 in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.