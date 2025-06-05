SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) Could Actually Go To 14 In 12 Months

In last trading session, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw 54.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.46 trading at -$0.2 or -1.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.88B. That closing price of SOFI’s stock is at a discount of -36.85% from its 52-week high price of $18.42 and is indicating a premium of 55.35% from its 52-week low price of $6.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 54.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 58.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.81. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.06 in the current quarter.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

SoFi Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.05% in past 5-day. SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) showed a performance of 4.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 146.41 million shares which calculate 2.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 13.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 3.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.42% for stock’s current value.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.63% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 801.96M for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 838.62M in the next quarter. Company posted 596.97M and 689.45M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.33% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.95%.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.56% institutions for SoFi Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at SOFI for having 90.03 million shares of worth $595.1 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.5047 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 45.46 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.2941 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $300.47 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 33.04 shares of worth $444.65 million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.99 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $349.88 million in the company or a holder of 2.35% of company’s stock.