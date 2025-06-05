Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Has Seen A Fall Of -43.74% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) saw 25.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.45 trading at $0.08 or 0.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.12B. That closing price of SNAP’s stock is at a discount of -105.09% from its 52-week high price of $17.33 and is indicating a premium of 16.21% from its 52-week low price of $7.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 36.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Snap Inc (SNAP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.82. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Snap Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.32% in past 5-day. Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) showed a performance of -1.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 91.4 million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 17.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.16% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.96% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.37% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.36%.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.95% institutions for Snap Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at SNAP for having 206.76 million shares of worth $3.43 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.5713 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 98.86 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.0104 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.64 billion.

On the other hand, GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA and Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 88.65 shares of worth $749.11 million or 6.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 83.97 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $709.53 million in the company or a holder of 5.93% of company’s stock.