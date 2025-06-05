SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) Is Down -23.03% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) saw 2.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at $0.07 or 15.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.11M. That closing price of SILO’s stock is at a discount of -689.47% from its 52-week high price of $4.50 and is indicating a premium of 28.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 304.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) trade information

SILO Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.40% in past 5-day. SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) showed a performance of -23.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.46 million shares which calculate 2.8 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.18% during past 5 years.

SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.45% institutions for SILO Pharma Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. STATE STREET CORP is the top institutional holder at SILO for having 12500.0 shares of worth $12131.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.4095 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, which was holding about 17.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.0006 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.0.

On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 164.24 shares of worth $93778.0 or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.8 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $14734.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.